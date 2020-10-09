Advertisement

Regal Cinemas closing locations until further notice

Cineworld Group announced on Monday that it would close 536 regal cinemas in the U.S.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many of north central Florida’s movie theaters are closing until further notice.

The three theatres in Gainesville that are closed include Regal Butler Town Center, Regal Royal Park, and Regal Celebration Pointe.

There will be one theatre closing in Lake City and one closing in Ocala.

There is no word yet on when the theaters will reopen.

For more information about theaters closing, read here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

