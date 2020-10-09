Regal Cinemas closing locations until further notice

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many of north central Florida’s movie theaters are closing until further notice.

Cineworld Group announced on Monday that it would close 536 regal cinemas in the U.S.

The three theatres in Gainesville that are closed include Regal Butler Town Center, Regal Royal Park, and Regal Celebration Pointe.

There will be one theatre closing in Lake City and one closing in Ocala.

There is no word yet on when the theaters will reopen.

