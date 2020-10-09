Advertisement

USDA: Florida orange crop predicted to drop around 15 percent from last year

The USDA report says the drop will be by around 10 million boxes.
The USDA report says the drop will be by around 10 million boxes.(USDA)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The United States Department of Agriculture says the Florida citrus industry is expected to produce about 10 million boxes of oranges less that it did last year.

In a report release Friday, Oct 9, the USDA says Florida citrus farms are predicted to produce around 57 million boxes of oranges for the 2020-2021 season, while the 2019-2020 season produced more than 67 million.

“Despite the challenges that Florida’s citrus growers have faced as a result of citrus greening (Huanglongbing disease), I continue to be encouraged by the resiliency of this industry, its producers, and their commitment to new plantings, research, and innovation,” stated Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Nikki Fried, in response to the report.

Since late spring, the Florida citrus industry has anticipated the 2020-21 citrus crop to be smaller than the prior season and today confirms that assumption. However, Florida Citrus production is a marathon, not a sprint, and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services stands committed to help strengthen and promote Florida-grown citrus.”

The USDA also predicts Florida to produce around 4.5 million boxes of grapefruit and 1.1 million boxes of tangerines for this season as well.

At its highest point, the Florida citrus industry produced 244 million boxes of oranges, which was during the 1997-1998 season.

USDA Florida Citrus Report for the 2020-2021 Season: October Forecast

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City council members consider whether to cancel Light Up Ocala

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
One councilman said the event could be a super spreader while another pointed out how important the event is to the community.

News

City council members consider whether to cancel Light Up Ocala

Updated: 27 minutes ago

News

Weekend Planner

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Mike Potter
Weekend Planner for October 9, 2020

News

A crash involving a logging truck sends one person to the hospital

Updated: 48 minutes ago

Latest News

News

A crash involving a logging truck sends one person to the hospital

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
At least one person was sent to a hospital after a jeep and logging truck collide on Waldo Road.

News

GPD: Man arrested on attempted murder charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Gainesville Police arrested a man for attempted murder after he stabbed another man with a rusty knife.

News

University of Florida student arrested for rape

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A Florida student is behind bars after allegedly raping a woman several times.

News

High Springs police search for a missing woman with Alzheimer’s

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
High springs police report, 72 year-old, Betty Ann Boutwell, is missing and endangered and has Alzheimer’s .

News

GRU crews head to Louisiana for Hurricane Delta

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Library branch closed in Alachua County due to COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Library district officials say a staff member at the Archer branch has tested positive for coronavirus, making the branch temporarily close.