What’s Growing On: Cedar Lakes Woods and Gardens

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) -It started as one man’s fishing spot in his backyard, but has turned into a gorgeous botanical gardens in Williston.

Cedar Lakes Woods and Gardens has tons of features including a huge quarry, waterfalls, koi ponds and an abundance of plant species.

“We have a wide variety of plants. Hundred, maybe even thousands," said General Manager Lori Wallace. "One of my favorite areas is our Japanese garden with a torii. Joell built it like they would have 400 years ago. No nails, he hand drilled out the wedges and the holes for the poles to go into.”

Since the gardens are so large, it is the perfect place to social distance, which is one reason Lori says they have seen more visitors.

“We have seen an increase in business with COVID, especially the first month we opened back up,” said Lori. "People were so ready to get out of their house and take their masks off. As long as you social distance, the only request we have is to have a mask on when you talk to our cashiers.”

Cedar Lakes Woods and Gardens had to cancel their halloween events this year but will still be doing their annual lighting of the quarry for Christmas.

