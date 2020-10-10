Fatal crash in Bradford County kills motorcyclist

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -A motorcycle driver was killed in a crash in Bradford County Friday after colliding with a semi-truck.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 64-year-old man was riding in the turn lane of US-301 near the US-301 Alternate.

For unknown reasons he changed lanes, colliding with the truck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, the truck driver was not injured.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.