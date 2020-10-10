Florida Gateway College volleyball player joins national student-athlete council

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gateway College sophomore Dixie Raulerson was selected for the student-athlete council of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

Raulerson is currently in her second year as a member of the FGC Women’s Volleyball team.

“I couldn’t be more honored to have been selected for this,” said Raulerson. “Florida Gateway has given me so many opportunities to grow as a student-athlete, and now I get the chance to sit on a council representing our region and our school. I am very thankful for this and excited to see what I am able to do to represent student-athletes all over.”

In August the NJCAA announced the creation of the Student-Athlete Council. It consists of one male and one female athlete from each of the organization’s 24 regions.

The goal of the council is to “advance NJCAA student-athlete voices to include them in the national dialogue, create new opportunities for the student-athlete experience, encourage student-athlete opinions on current or proposed legislation, provide recommendations based on student-athlete involvement, and increase engagement and participation by NJCAA Student-Athletes at a regional and national scope.”

As a council member, Raulerson will attend virtual meetings throughout the year and the annual NJCAA Convention in Charlotte, NC in June of 2021.

