Gators head coach Dan Mullen wants the Swamp packed at capacity next week

COLLEGE STATION, Texas. (WCJB) - After a frustrating loss to Texas A&M, Gators head coach Dan Mullen asked the Florida administration to up capacity at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium next weekend.

“Absolutely want to see 90,000 in the Swamp,” Mullen said after UF’s 41-38 loss at Texas A&M.

Mullen told reporters that the Aggies' crowd, which was announced as 24,709, played a factor in the team’s loss on the road.

“It was a great day of football, great atmosphere out there. [The] crowd was certainly a factor in the game, I will certainly say that,” said Mullen.

The Gators currently have been limited to about 20% of official capacity at home, allotting only 17,000 tickets for home games at this time due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The announced attendance for the South Carolina game last weekend was 15,120.

As TV20 reported on Wednesday, the Florida governor’s office cleared the way for football stadiums across the state to return to full capacity - part of the state’s phase three re-opening plan.

“Although the governor does not issue directives approving or disapproving anyone’s decision, it simply allows all businesses to in Florida to open at 100% capacity,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis' Director of Communications, Fred Piccolo Jr. in a text to TV20.

According to the UAA, Florida will turn to its experts before making any changes to capacity limits.

“We will continue to follow the guidance provided by our experts at UF Health as well as campus officials,” said UAA spokesperson, Skip Powers to TV20.

Mullen is making a push for those changes to be made now after saying the Aggies' home field advantage played a role on Saturday.

“I know our governor passed that rule so certainly, hopefully, the university administration decides to let us pack The Swamp," added Mullen. “Hundred percent, because that crowd was a major factor in the game, and so, I certainly hope our university administration follows the governor. Our governor has passed a rule that we’re allowed to pack the Swamp. We have 90,000 in The Swamp to give us that home-field advantage that Texas A&M had today.

"The section behind our bench, I didn’t see an empty seat. It was packed. The entire student-section—must have been 50,000 people behind our bench going crazy. So, hopefully, like I said, hopefully that create the home-field advantage for us next week, because now we’ve passed the law in our state that we can do that. "

The Gators will host LSU next Saturday.

