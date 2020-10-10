Advertisement

Postgame reaction: Dan Mullen, Kyle Trask, Jeremiah Moon, and James Houston IV on Gators loss

Gators defense surrendered 538 yards as Aggies edge Gators 41-38
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Kyle Trask had another incredible day leading the Gators offense to 38 points, but the defense couldn’t stop Texas A&M from marching up and down the field en route to the Aggies 41-38 upset victory. After the game, Head Coach Dan Mullen, Trask, and defensive players Jeremiah Moon and James Houston IV gave their thoughts on the tough loss.

