Sports Overtime Week 6
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20′s Game of the Week featured a pair of rural Class 1A rivals, with Dixie County dominating Lafayette, 42-7. The Bears roared out to a 35-7 halftime lead and never looked back, improving to 4-1. The Hornets drop to 3-2.
Elsewhere in North Central Florida, Buchholz toppled Steinbrenner, 48-28 in a game that wasn’t even scheduled until Thursday.
NCFL Football Scores: Week Six
Dixie County def. Lafayette, 42-7
Newberry def. Hamilton County, 54-23
Santa Fe def. Union County, 10-7
Buchholz def. Steinbrenner, 48-28
Vanguard def. West Port , 43-6
Dunnellon def. North Marion, 32-8
Lake Weir def. Belleview, 18-6
Suwannee def. Palatka, 47-0
Bolles def. Trinity Catholic, 24-7
Madison County def. Columbia, 12-0
Trenton def. Chiefland, 33-15
Bell def. St. Francis, 56-32
Taylor County def. P.K. Yonge, 16-14
Oak Hall def. Academy at the Lakes, 54-8
Bronson def. Tenoroc, 26-8
Interlachen def. Taylor, 14-7
Wildwood def. Williston, 49-16
