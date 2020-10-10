Sports Overtime Week 6

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20′s Game of the Week featured a pair of rural Class 1A rivals, with Dixie County dominating Lafayette, 42-7. The Bears roared out to a 35-7 halftime lead and never looked back, improving to 4-1. The Hornets drop to 3-2.

Elsewhere in North Central Florida, Buchholz toppled Steinbrenner, 48-28 in a game that wasn’t even scheduled until Thursday.

NCFL Football Scores: Week Six

Dixie County def. Lafayette, 42-7

Newberry def. Hamilton County, 54-23

Santa Fe def. Union County, 10-7

Buchholz def. Steinbrenner, 48-28

Vanguard def. West Port , 43-6

Dunnellon def. North Marion, 32-8

Lake Weir def. Belleview, 18-6

Suwannee def. Palatka, 47-0

Bolles def. Trinity Catholic, 24-7

Madison County def. Columbia, 12-0

Trenton def. Chiefland, 33-15

Bell def. St. Francis, 56-32

Taylor County def. P.K. Yonge, 16-14

Oak Hall def. Academy at the Lakes, 54-8

Bronson def. Tenoroc, 26-8

Interlachen def. Taylor, 14-7

Wildwood def. Williston, 49-16

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.