Sports Overtime Week 6

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20′s Game of the Week featured a pair of rural Class 1A rivals, with Dixie County dominating Lafayette, 42-7.  The Bears roared out to a 35-7 halftime lead and never looked back, improving to 4-1. The Hornets drop to 3-2.

Elsewhere in North Central Florida, Buchholz toppled Steinbrenner, 48-28 in a game that wasn’t even scheduled until Thursday.

NCFL Football Scores: Week Six

Dixie County def. Lafayette, 42-7

Newberry  def. Hamilton County, 54-23

Santa Fe def. Union County, 10-7

Buchholz def. Steinbrenner, 48-28

Vanguard def. West Port , 43-6

Dunnellon  def. North Marion, 32-8

Lake Weir def. Belleview, 18-6

Suwannee def. Palatka, 47-0

Bolles def. Trinity Catholic, 24-7

Madison County def. Columbia, 12-0

Trenton def. Chiefland, 33-15

Bell def. St. Francis, 56-32

Taylor County def. P.K. Yonge, 16-14

Oak Hall def. Academy at the Lakes, 54-8

Bronson def. Tenoroc, 26-8

Interlachen def. Taylor, 14-7

Wildwood def. Williston, 49-16

Gator Insider: FL vs Texas A&M

Gator Insider: Florida Vs Texas A&M

Fourth-ranked Florida will have the difficult task of slowing down Kellen Mond on Saturday in a road test at #21 Texas A&M.

Bradford comeback stuns Hawthorne, 28-25

Tornadoes trailed by 17 in the fourth quarter.

Tornadoes storm back to beat Hornets

Raiders claim matchup of contenders

Regular season closing in high school volleyball.

Raiders top Celtics in Four

TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Barrett Young (Branford)

This offensive lineman plants opponents on the football field.

Scholar Athlete: Barrett Young

HS Football playoff brackets released

