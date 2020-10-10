Advertisement

Woman crashes into trees on I-10 in Columbia County

MEANWHILE IN COLUMBIA COUNTY ONE PERSON WAS KILLED AND ANOTHER WAS INJURED IN A VEHICLE CRASH. STATE TROOPERS SAY A 78 YEAR OLD WOMAN WAS DRIVING AN S-U-V ON INTERSTATE TEN THIS AFTERNOON. FOR UNKNOWN REASONS SHE VEERED OFF THE ROAD INTO THE MEDIAN HITTING SEVERAL TREES. SHE WAS SERIOUSLY INJURED, AND HER 84 YEAR OLD MALE PASSENGER DIED.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -One person was killed and another was injured in a vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in Columbia County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a 78-year-old woman was driving an SUV on I-10 Friday afternoon.

For unknown reasons, she veered off the road into the median hitting several trees. The driver and her 84-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital.

The driver suffered serious injuries, her passenger died at the hospital.

