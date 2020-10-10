Woman crashes into trees on I-10 in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -One person was killed and another was injured in a vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in Columbia County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a 78-year-old woman was driving an SUV on I-10 Friday afternoon.

For unknown reasons, she veered off the road into the median hitting several trees. The driver and her 84-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital.

The driver suffered serious injuries, her passenger died at the hospital.

