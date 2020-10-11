3rd Annual Rick Croton Memorial Golf Tournament raises funds for cancer research

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Country Club of Ocala hosted a golf tournament to raise funds for cancer research, Sunday.

The 3rd Annual Rick Croton Memorial Golf Tournament took place.

Rick was a beloved member of the Country Club of Ocala, who passed away four years ago due to prostate cancer.

He was 67.

Family and friends played to honor his memory and raise $20,000 for prostate cancer research.

His widow, Jackie Croton, fondly remembered him and his love of golf.

“He was a crazy, avid golfer. In fact, that was his solitude,” said Jackie. “He would go to work in the day and then I knew that he was coming out here to play some holes of golf and that was the way he unwound. And then, by the time he got home he was easy and pleasant.”

She also feels her late husband would be extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and remembrance.

“It’s very touching. I know Rick would be tremendously humbled by this.”

Most importantly, Jackie is passionate about funding prostate cancer research and men getting tested before it’s too late.

“As we know, prostate cancer is not going away. So, anything we can do, any direction we can get pointed in to alleviate this would be a wonderful thing...It’s so important you get in touch with a doctor early. It’s the only way you have a chance.”

In total, the tournament’s raised $60,000 for prostate cancer research, which all goes to the University of Florida.

