Black Voters Matters bus makes stop in Gainesville

The Tour will hit 15 states over 3 months.
By Landon Harrar
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Black Voters Matter bus made a stop in Gainesville as it tours more than 15 states to try and get communities excited to vote.

The organization started 3 years ago and operates all year round.

Their goal is to bring a message of power and hope to minority communities in smaller cities and towns which can many times be ignored by political parties and their candidates. Organizers also have a goal to fight what they call voter suppression.

“Because our communities are in need right now it’s an opportunity for us to select the leadership which aligns with the values and agenda we want,” said Black Voters Matter Co-founder LaTosha Brown. “To make sure we’re expanding and building and advancing our community and to hold people accountable who have not been good actors and who have actively tried to suppress our vote.”

The event which showcased empowerment speakers as well as voting material also utilized local black-owned food vendors. Anybody who showed up was given a free meal paid for by the organization.

Next on their tour, Panama City, then Pensacola, and then on to Houston Texas.

