Brake drum explodes on US HWY 301 in Bradford Co.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) -Traffic is back to normal on one North-Central Florida highway after an unusual traffic issue earlier Sunday.

According to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office, a semi-truck traveling on the U.S Hwy 301 bypass had one of its rear brake drums explode from overheating.

The explosion sent pieces of metal across the roadways and damaged numerous vehicles and semi-trucks behind it.

One semi-truck went off the road and got stuck in a ditch trying to avoid the debris.

No injuries were reported.

Sheriff’s deputies want to remind residents accidents like this can happen in the blink of an eye and to be safe on the roadways.

