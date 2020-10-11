Advertisement

Brake drum explodes on US HWY 301 in Bradford Co.

The debris damaged numerous vehicles
The debris damaged numerous vehicles(File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) -Traffic is back to normal on one North-Central Florida highway after an unusual traffic issue earlier Sunday.

According to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office, a semi-truck traveling on the U.S Hwy 301 bypass had one of its rear brake drums explode from overheating.

The explosion sent pieces of metal across the roadways and damaged numerous vehicles and semi-trucks behind it.

One semi-truck went off the road and got stuck in a ditch trying to avoid the debris.

No injuries were reported.

Sheriff’s deputies want to remind residents accidents like this can happen in the blink of an eye and to be safe on the roadways.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Korean student group at U-F hosts virtual event

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
UF group hosts virtual event showcasing Korean culture

Politics

Vice President Mike Pence traveled to The Villages as part of his campaign tour weeks before the election

Updated: 16 hours ago
The race for the White House is heating up, and the election is just weeks away. The vice president made his way to The Villages to talk to supporters.

Local

Woman celebrates 105th birthday

Updated: 17 hours ago

Local

BLM Bus visits

Updated: 17 hours ago

Latest News

News

AJ Evening Forecast

Updated: 17 hours ago

Local

Levy Co. man stabs father during argument

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Deputies say he stabbed his father during a heated argument.

Local

Former Marion Co. teacher arrested for molesting student

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Deputies said the victim was a 6-year-old boy.

Local

Hawthorne resident celebrates her 105th birthday

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Landon Harrar
Iva Mclaughlan was born in Hawthorne and her family says her favorite things to do pre-pandemic were go out to eat where she gets whatever she wants and eats it all.

Local

Black Voters Matters bus makes stop in Gainesville

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Landon Harrar
The bus is currently on a 15 state "We got the Power" tour.

News

Gators share thoughts after loss to Texas A&M

Updated: 22 hours ago