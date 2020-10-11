Advertisement

Former Marion Co. teacher arrested for molesting student

Deputies said the victim was a 6-year-old boy.
Deputies said the victim was a 6-year-old boy.(File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Marion Co., Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion Co. woman is behind bars after Deputies said she repeatedly molested a six-year-old boy while she was a teacher at Evergreen Elementary school.

According to Marion Co. Sheriff Deputies, Christiana Ruby Sanchez-Rodriguez told the victim that she liked him like a ‘boyfriend’ and would take him to the mall during lunch and other places.

After it was discovered she was acting this way toward the victim, the boy was removed from her classroom. Sanchez-Rodriquez then quit her job after finding out the boy was no longer in her class.

Sanchez-Rodriquez is currently in the Marion County jail. She is charged with felony Lewd Behavior and molesting a person under 12-years old. Her bond is et at $25,000.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Levy Co. man stabs father during argument

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Deputies say he stabbed his father during a heated argument.

Local

Hawthorne resident celebrates her 105th birthday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Landon Harrar
Iva Mclaughlan was born in Hawthorne and her family says her favorite things to do pre-pandemic were go out to eat where she gets whatever she wants and eats it all.

Local

Black Voters Matters bus makes stop in Gainesville

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Landon Harrar
The bus is currently on a 15 state "We got the Power" tour.

News

Gators share thoughts after loss to Texas A&M

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Gators head coach Dan Mullen wants the Swamp packed at capacity next week

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
After a frustrating loss to Texas A&M, Gators head coach Dan Mullen asked the Florida administration to up capacity at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium next weekend.

News

Sports Overtime Week 6

Updated: 22 hours ago

Local

Student Athlete National Council

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

Critical, not confrontational: Faith leaders kick-off National Faith and Blue Weekend

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
A number of faith leaders in Alachua County hosted local law enforcement and policymakers for a conversation on bridging the gap between police officers and community members.

News

National Faith and Blue Weekend

Updated: 23 hours ago

News

Florida Gateway College volleyball player joins national student-athlete council

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:37 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
Florida Gateway College sophomore Dixie Raulerson was selected for the student-athlete council of the National Junior College Athletic Association