Former Marion Co. teacher arrested for molesting student

Marion Co., Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion Co. woman is behind bars after Deputies said she repeatedly molested a six-year-old boy while she was a teacher at Evergreen Elementary school.

According to Marion Co. Sheriff Deputies, Christiana Ruby Sanchez-Rodriguez told the victim that she liked him like a ‘boyfriend’ and would take him to the mall during lunch and other places.

After it was discovered she was acting this way toward the victim, the boy was removed from her classroom. Sanchez-Rodriquez then quit her job after finding out the boy was no longer in her class.

Sanchez-Rodriquez is currently in the Marion County jail. She is charged with felony Lewd Behavior and molesting a person under 12-years old. Her bond is et at $25,000.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.