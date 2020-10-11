Advertisement

Gainesville’s Community Circus re-opens at new location

The new location is open for in-person classes and is twice the size of the old one.
The new location is open for in-person classes and is twice the size of the old one.(wcjb)
By Landon Harrar
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The circus is back in town with a brand new location for Gainesville’s Community Circus.

Circus classes are back in full swing at the new location which is double the size of their old one.

“It feels like life has begun again like we can live again, it’s wonderful,” said Circus Director Corey Cheval. “It’s still interesting dealing with new safety precautions but I think everyone has adapted well.”

An open house showcased to the community the new space and how it looks along with skills you could learn.

“We have intro to aerial arts which teaches trapeze, silks, and a Lyra,” said Cheval. “Those are three fundamental trial skills. We also have ground acrobatics, juggling and flying trapeze. Our flying trapeze is located at our satellite location in Williston."

One of the performer’s favorite new additions? Air conditioning.

“It was nice not having to work out in a warehouse in the Florida heat anymore,” said instructor and performer Elizabeth Bouton.

“Our other building got to be over 100 in the summer but we kept working,” said instructor and performer Robin Best.

In-person classes started Monday and instructors say it’s a humbling experience but one worth taking the plunge to do.

“I started 2 years ago. I saw the performers and I always wanted to join,” said Best. “I didn’t think I had the right body for it, I was too clumsy and heavy and didn’t have dance experience or acrobatic experience. But the teachers here meet you at the level you’re at and build you up.”

“You will surprise yourself with what your body can do,” said Bouton. “You don’t have to have the muscles right away to do cool things. The strength comes with time.”

They are currently accepting reservations for classes from any age 5 and up and any experience level even if you’ve never done it before.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

The Weekly Buzz: How an Ocala health care provider is using a new model to help people

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
An Ocala based primary care company is using a new model to make health care more accessible.

Local

Ocala CEP

Updated: 18 minutes ago

Local

Kusa at UF hosts live streams a soul show

Updated: 22 minutes ago

Local

Semi truck break drums explode

Updated: 25 minutes ago

Local

University of Florida Presdient Kent Fuch’s says stadium capacity will still be reduced

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Fuchs said the university is still abiding by CDC guidance.

Latest News

News

Volunteers participated in a Civil War reenactment depicting battles from North-Central Florida

Updated: 32 minutes ago
People gathered at Otter Springs Park this weekend for a Civil War reenactment. More than 80 volunteers participated and depicted local battles from here in North-Central Florida, including the February 1865 raid.

News

AJ Evening Forecast

Updated: 40 minutes ago

News

3rd Annual Rick Croton Memorial Golf Tournament raises funds for cancer research

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Third Annual Rick Croton Memorial Golf Tournament raised money for cancer research.

Local

Volunteers participated in a Civil War reenactment depicting battles from North-Central Florida

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
People gathered at Otter Springs Park this weekend for a Civil War reenactment. More than 80 volunteers participated and depicted local battles from here in North-Central Florida, including the February 1865 raid.

Local

Brake drum explodes on US HWY 301 in Bradford Co.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The accident damaged four SUV's and two semi-trucks