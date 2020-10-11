Hawthorne resident celebrates her 105th birthday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 105 years ago the foxtrot was one of the most popular dances, Babe Ruth hit his first home run for the Boston Red Sox as a rookie, and Iva Mclaughlan was born.

Today Iva is still very much alive and still lives in Hawthorne Florida where she was born.

Her family who normally throws extravagant parties at her church couldn’t do so this year they held a drive-by happy birthday parade instead.

Iva relayed through her great-niece her secret to a long and healthy life.

“she tells me the reason she’s lived so long is that nothing really bothers her,” says Gayle Ambrose. “She takes things in and then gets rid of them so that is really the answer to it.”

Although Iva is mostly deaf her family says she is still very active and before the pandemic would be the first person in the car as soon as somebody mentioned they were going somewhere.

She has outlived her husband and only son. Over her years she worked as a bookkeeper for the City of Hawthorne as well as in a shoe store and at the golf course and at the Hawthorne Museum as recently as last year.

Happy birthday, Iva from all of us at TV20.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.