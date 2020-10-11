Advertisement

Hawthorne resident celebrates her 105th birthday

she's still very active and loves going out to eat.
she's still very active and loves going out to eat.(wcjb)
By Landon Harrar
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 105 years ago the foxtrot was one of the most popular dances, Babe Ruth hit his first home run for the Boston Red Sox as a rookie, and Iva Mclaughlan was born.

Today Iva is still very much alive and still lives in Hawthorne Florida where she was born.

Her family who normally throws extravagant parties at her church couldn’t do so this year they held a drive-by happy birthday parade instead.

Iva relayed through her great-niece her secret to a long and healthy life.

“she tells me the reason she’s lived so long is that nothing really bothers her,” says Gayle Ambrose. “She takes things in and then gets rid of them so that is really the answer to it.”

Although Iva is mostly deaf her family says she is still very active and before the pandemic would be the first person in the car as soon as somebody mentioned they were going somewhere.

She has outlived her husband and only son. Over her years she worked as a bookkeeper for the City of Hawthorne as well as in a shoe store and at the golf course and at the Hawthorne Museum as recently as last year.

Happy birthday, Iva from all of us at TV20.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Black Voters Matters bus makes stop in Gainesville

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Landon Harrar
The bus is currently on a 15 state "We got the Power" tour.

News

Gators share thoughts after loss to Texas A&M

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Gators head coach Dan Mullen wants the Swamp packed at capacity next week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
After a frustrating loss to Texas A&M, Gators head coach Dan Mullen asked the Florida administration to up capacity at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium next weekend.

News

Sports Overtime Week 6

Updated: 20 hours ago

Latest News

Local

Student Athlete National Council

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

Critical, not confrontational: Faith leaders kick-off National Faith and Blue Weekend

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
A number of faith leaders in Alachua County hosted local law enforcement and policymakers for a conversation on bridging the gap between police officers and community members.

News

National Faith and Blue Weekend

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

Florida Gateway College volleyball player joins national student-athlete council

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Florida Gateway College sophomore Dixie Raulerson was selected for the student-athlete council of the National Junior College Athletic Association

News

Alachua County releases new COVID-19 emergency order in response to Florida’s phase three of reopening

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The “Entering Phase Three Step By Step Recovery Order” Alachua County released Friday is in response to Governor Ron Desantis moving the state to phase three of reopening.

News

Former ASO deputy wins case against Alachua County Sherriff Sadie Darnell

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT