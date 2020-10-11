Korean student group at U-F hosts virtual event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A student group at the University of Florida is bringing a taste of Korean culture to a virtual setting.

The Korean undergraduate student association is hosting a live stream of Seoul Sho.

The event will feature dancing and singing in an effort to showcase Korean culture.

The goal is to unite traditional Korean culture with modern Korean-American culture.

The live stream begins at 6:45 pm and can be found here.

