Korean student group at U-F hosts virtual event
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A student group at the University of Florida is bringing a taste of Korean culture to a virtual setting.
The Korean undergraduate student association is hosting a live stream of Seoul Sho.
The event will feature dancing and singing in an effort to showcase Korean culture.
The goal is to unite traditional Korean culture with modern Korean-American culture.
The live stream begins at 6:45 pm and can be found here.
