Levy Co. man stabs father during argument

Deputies say he confessed on scene
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YANKEETOWN, Fla. (WCJB) -A Levy Co. man was arrested Saturday for stabbing and killing his father.

Levy Co. Sheriff Deputies arrested 25-year-old Walter Dyals after receiving multiple calls of a potential murder on 63rd St.

When deputies arrived, Dyals confessed to killing his father during a heated argument.

Dyals is charged with first degree murder and is in the Levy County Detention Facility.

