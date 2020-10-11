Levy Co. man stabs father during argument

YANKEETOWN, Fla. (WCJB) -A Levy Co. man was arrested Saturday for stabbing and killing his father.

Levy Co. Sheriff Deputies arrested 25-year-old Walter Dyals after receiving multiple calls of a potential murder on 63rd St.

When deputies arrived, Dyals confessed to killing his father during a heated argument.

Dyals is charged with first degree murder and is in the Levy County Detention Facility.

