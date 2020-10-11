Advertisement

University of Florida Presdient Kent Fuch’s says stadium capacity will still be reduced

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) looks to run against Florida linebacker Jeremiah Moon (7) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -University of Florida President Kent Fuch’s issued a statement Sunday evening that said UF is committed to continuing to follow CDC guidelines on campus.

This includes at athletic events. Social distancing and face masks will still be required and stadium capacity will still be limited.

This comes after Gators Football Head Coach Dan Mullen called for the Swamp to be packed for next week’s game against LSU after Saturday’s lose to Texas A&M.

You can read Fuch’s full statement here.

