University of Florida Presdient Kent Fuch’s says stadium capacity will still be reduced

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -University of Florida President Kent Fuch’s issued a statement Sunday evening that said UF is committed to continuing to follow CDC guidelines on campus.

This includes at athletic events. Social distancing and face masks will still be required and stadium capacity will still be limited.

This comes after Gators Football Head Coach Dan Mullen called for the Swamp to be packed for next week’s game against LSU after Saturday’s lose to Texas A&M.

You can read Fuch’s full statement here.

