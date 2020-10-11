Advertisement

Vice President Mike Pence traveled to The Villages as part of his campaign tour weeks before the election

By Dylan Lyons
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 12:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Just days after Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris faced off in the only Vice Presidential Debate; he was back on the campaign trail speaking to voters at Brownwood Paddock Square in The Villages.

“It is great to be back in Trump Country,” said Vice President Mike Pence.

A man stood outside the venue, donning a message from the presidential debate where president trump said, “Stand back and stand by.”

Inside the venue, the vice president questioned the direction Presidential Candidate Joe Biden wants to take the country in.

“Joe Biden wants to raise taxes by $400 trillion,” said Vice President Pence.

He made sure to talk about what he believes are the President’s accomplishments.

“Let me tell you as the head of the coronavirus task force. I can tell you firsthand President Trump’s decision to spend all travel from China bought us invaluable time to stand up the greatest national mobilization since World War 2. It saved countless American lives.”

The Vice President discussed the presidents support for law enforcement.

“I learned for the first time the Florida Police Chief Association endorsed President Donald Trump reelection.”

He did not leave without telling the packed crowd about the President’s condition.

“I’m happy to report to you, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania are doing great.”

President Trump is expected in central Florida on Monday for an event in Sanford.

According to the Vice President’s event schedule as part of the “Great American Comeback Event Tour,” he will have a break on Sunday and return on the campaign trail Monday in Columbus, Ohio.

