Volunteers participated in a Civil War reenactment depicting battles from North-Central Florida

By Dylan Lyons
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - History junkies had the opportunity to see a civil war reenactment series this weekend at Otter Springs Park.

“There were three engagements in the Cedar Key raid, two smaller ones at Clay’s Landing and Levyville were recreated yesterday [Saturday]. Today [Sunday], we recreated the largest of the three that was known as the skirmish at station number 4 that was on the Florida railroad,” said Keith Kohl, a participant in the reenactment.

More than 80 people participated in the event, including town women set up on the battleground. Volunteers were equipped with weapons for the reenactment, but don’t worry; no one was hurt.

“It’s hard to know where you’re going until you know where you’ve been. The past is your blueprint for the future. We tried to recreate this part of Florida and American history; what we recreated this weekend was the February 1865 raid,” said Kohl.

Participants representing the Union and the Confederates were dressed in traditional attire. They’ll be hosting another reenactment just south of Ocala at the Florida Horse Park in a few weeks.

