Alachua County Supervisor of Elections tests equipment in preparation for general election

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Canvassing Board held general election logic and accuracy testing on Monday.

The board oversaw the testing and sealing of the tabulation equipment that will be used in all phases of the 2020 general election. The test was an opportunity for members of the public to see a crucial piece of the process that keeps elections in Alachua County safe and secure. TJ Pyche with the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections says, “you can be sure that here in alachua county and around the state, that the machines that will be used to count votes in this election are working properly.”

Attendees were encouraged to wear a mask or face covering. Physical distancing procedures were also followed during the test.