Columbia County Sheriff K-9 retires from the force

Rek the K-9 officer is leaving the force after six years on the job.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - He worked like a dog and now it’s time to play. A Columbia County Sheriff’s K-9 is retiring.

Rek the K-9 officer is leaving the force after six years on the job. He was deployed 440 times during his service, catching 73 suspected criminals.

Rek also located 105 pounds of various illegal drugs, and as an ambassador, he did outreach with the public.

Rek will spend his retirement living with and being cared for by his deputy partner .

