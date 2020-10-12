Four Greek chapters disciplined for not following COVID-19 safety expectations at UF

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three fraternities and a sorority at the University of Florida are facing consequences after administrators said they violated university policies concerning COVID-19 safety expectations.

Phi Delta Theta, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, and Theta Chi were put under an interim suspension, according to UF officials.

University of Florida Assistant Vice President of Communications Steve Orlando said while Greek Life has a great presence on campus and chapter members are involved in the community, they must remember to stay safe.

“It’s really beneficial to have them here but what I would also say is that again contributing to what’s part of the greater good is important, being mindful that your actions have meaning for other people. It can affect lots and lots of other people," Orlando said.

Members of those chapters will not be allowed to have any meetings, events, activities or continue new member education. Individuals who live inside of the chapter buildings will be allowed inside in alignment with their lease or during meal times.

“When a few students don’t do what they are supposed to do, that has implications for everybody else. So that’s why it’s so important for everyone to do their part,” University of Florida Assistant Vice President of Communications Steve Orlando said.

Delta Gamma is also facing limitations after university leaders said their big/little event was held without registration. Administrators said members were not wearing masks or social distancing during that event.

Chapters must go through an incident investigation process by the University of Florida before they can be taken off of an interim restriction.

“The approach we are trying to take, at least in the beginning, is more of an educational approach rather than punitive approach. We want to help people understand why its important to do the right thing,” Orlando said.

The limitations of these Greek chapters come after a tweet from UF President Kent Fuchs that said UF will continue to follow CDC guidelines and Ben Hill Griffin Stadium will remain limited to 20% capacity.

“The most encouraging thing is if you look at what overwhelming numbers of our students are doing, what they’re supposed to be doing, they are social distancing. They’re wearing face coverings, they’re staying home when they’re sick. They’re getting tested,” Orlando said.

