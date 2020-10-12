Advertisement

Insiders Prepare for Election Malfunction

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Concern that there may not be a decision on election night is putting a new focus on congressional elections in Florida and elsewhere.

If neither Presidential candidate receives 270 electoral votes, the ultimate decision would be up to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Florida has 14 Republican members of the US House and 13 Democrats.

“That is really significant if no candidate gets 270 electoral college votes, and then the election of the President kicks in to the U.S.House of Representatives,” said retired USF political scientist Susan MacManus.

Two of the state’s 27 seats seem to be in play.

HD 15 in Polk, where the incumbent lost a primary.

“And it is seen by Democrats as the biggest likelihood for a pick up by a Democrat,” said MacManus.

But the most vulnerable is HD 26 held by Democrat Debbis Marscel Powell.

She’s facing a strong challenge from Miami Dade Mayor Carlos Giminez.

Florida Republicans are putting on a full-court press.

“You get one vote, and around the country now, it’s 26-24 in terms of states that have majority Republican delegations. And that makes the House of Representatives more important than ever,” said US Rep. Michael Waltz.

Not since 1824 has the US House decided who would be president when it chose John Quincy Adams, who lost the popular vote over Andrew Jackson.

He served just one term, and Jackson was elected President in 1828.

“Everything seems to be a long shot. It’s just one of the most unpredictable presidential contests,” said MacManus.

It almost happened in 2000.

The Florida House went so far as to name GOP electors just incase Florida’s election outcome and the outcome of the race were still tied up in court.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Four Greek chapters disciplined for not following COVID-19 safety expectations at UF

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
Three fraternities and a sorority at the University of Florida are facing consequences after administrators said they violated university policies concerning COVID-19 safety expectations.

News

Appellate Court Upholds School Reopening Order

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A Florida appellate court has sided with the state on the lawsuit aimed at overturning the requirement for schools to reopen in-class learning.

News

National School Lunches Week promotes healthy options for students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AJ Willy
NSWL was established in 1962 by President John F Kennedy to promote healthy options for students.

News

Marion County teacher arrested, fired for molesting 6-year-old student

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Newberry challenging Alachua County’s proposed Charter Amendment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
According to the press release, Newberry is challenging the county’s proposed Charter Amendment which state it would establish a County Growth Management Area.

News

Marion County teacher arrested, fired for molesting 6-year-old student

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
A Marion County teacher has been arrested after sheriff’s deputies said she repeatedly molested a former students of hers. This is now the third school district employee to be arrested this year for sexually abusing students.

News

Columbia County Sheriff K-9 retires from the force

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Rek the K-9 officer is leaving the force after six years on the job.

News

Lake City man arrested for aggravated battery

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A man wanted for aggravated battery in Lake City was found and arrested in Hillsborough County.

News

Alachua County Supervisor of Elections tests equipment in preparation for general election

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
The Alachua County Canvassing Board held general election logic and accuracy testing on Monday.

News

Gators head coach Dan Mullen side steps question about packing the Swamp, focused on LSU

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Dan Mullen tried to brush away his Saturday comments to “pack the Swamp.”