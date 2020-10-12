Lake City man arrested for aggravated battery

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man wanted for aggravated battery in Lake City was found and arrested in Hillsborough County.

William Pool III was arrested by Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office after threatening his partner and their family.

According to Lake City Police, at around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday officers met with a victim that said they fled from the La Quinta Inn after their boyfriend, Pool, attacked the victim with a metal pipe. The victim told police that Pool picked up a jack handle and swung it at the victim’s face. The victim was able to defend the attack but was backhanded and forced to enter the front passnger side of the car.

The victim said they climbed into the driver’s side of the car and drove to the police station.

While speaking to police, Pool called the victim. On speakerphone, Pool told the victim, iIf you call the cops, then I am going to tell them all of the weed inside the room is yours.”

He also told the victim that he would kill them and their entire family.

