New details about a former ASO deputy’s court win against Sheriff Darnell

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We are learning more about Zac Zedalis' court win against Alachua County Sheriff Sadie Darnell.

A jury has ruled in favor of the former Alachua County deputy that sued Darnell for employment discrimination on Friday.

According to the verdict documents, Zedalis is being compensated for lost wages and benefits from July 22 2016 to the present. The judge is awarding him $400,000 for lost wages and mental anguish.

Zedalis confirms to TV20 that the award amount includes his attorney fees.

Since the case was against the ‘Sheriff’ and not Sadie Darnell a private citizen, the funds are expected to come out of the ASO budget.

“The Sheriff is currently weighing her options and no payout account has been identified," said an ASO spokesperson.

Zedalis argued that the sheriff wrongly terminated him after he ran against her for sheriff in 2016. He claims his job evaluations were superior during his 10 year tenure, but after he ran against Darnell, she fired him.

In July 2015, Zedalis was accused in a domestic incident involving his then wife, Kathleen, who also worked at the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, however, the state attorney chose not to prosecute the case. Both Zedalis and his wife were fired in Feb. 2016.

In the lawsuit, Zedalis cites two other ASO employees who were charged with criminal offenses but kept their jobs.

