The Week Ahead: the stories you need to look out for this week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Monday begins National School Lunch week and Marion Co. is participating. The theme this year is “now playing” and lunches will be centered around popular movies that appeal to all ages.

National School Lunch week began in 1962 when then President John F. Kennedy created it to promote healthy school lunches.

Columbia Co. residents will be hearing from candidates running for various state and local races Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday, candidates Chuck Brannan and Rock Aboujaoude Jr. for State House District-10 will speak at 7 pm, followed by candidates Robby Hollingsworth and Bucky Nash running for county commission District-3. Tuesday will feature candidates Melina Rayna Barratt and Jennifer Bradley for state Senate District-5, tax collector candidates Kyle Keen and Davie Parrish and city council candidates James Crenshaw and Todd Sampson district-13.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Ocala Breeders Sale will start their October sale. 721 two-year-old, racing age horses and yearlings will be available for auction.

The event begins at noon on Tuesday, and at 10:30 am on Wednesday.

On Friday, the monthly unemployment report from September will be released.

As of the August data, the current unemployment rate in the state is 7.4%.

That number dropped by four percentage points compared to the July data, and the question is will we continue to see an improvement.

