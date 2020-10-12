Advertisement

Will Florida’s unemployment rate continue to drop? Numbers to come out Friday

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An updated look at Florida’s unemployment numbers is expected to be released on Friday.

Augusts statistics show the continued effects of COVID-19 and the efforts to reopen businesses lowering the unemployment rate.

According to a report by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, Florida’s unemployment rate from August is at 7.4% which is down 4 percentage points from July.

Breaking down the unemployment rate by county, Putnam County leads North Central Florida with the highest unemployment rate with 7.1%. Meanwhile, Gilchrist and Union Counties hold North Central Florida’s lowest unemployment rate at 4.4%.

Florida lost over one million jobs from February to April of this year, however, we have since gained back over half of those jobs lost.

The number of jobs in Florida was over 8 million in August 2020, which is down nearly 500 thousand compared to a year ago.

Nine out of ten major industries experienced negative over-the-year job growth in August, according to the report.

The industry hit the hardest is leisure and hospitality, losing nearly 250 thousand jobs over the year.

The Department of Economic Opportunity will release Septembers numbers on Friday.

