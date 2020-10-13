Advertisement

Authorities identify Texas woman suspected of killing pregnant woman, stealing unborn child

By Curtis Heyen, KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Authorities in Texas have released the name of the woman found dead after her unborn child was taken from her. They also have identified the 27-year-old woman suspected of killing the mother and her fetus.

Police found 21-year-old Reagan Simmons Hancock dead Friday when they were called to her residence on Austin Street in New Boston, Texas. She had been 8 months pregnant with her second child.

The baby, another daughter, had been removed from her body.

Now, Oklahoma authorities are holding Taylor Parker, of Simms, Texas, as a suspect in the kidnapping and death of the child. They say Parker arrived by ambulance at the hospital in Idabel, Okla., claiming her baby was not breathing.

The child later died.

Charges in connection with Hancock’s death are pending in Texas.

