Advertisement

Breast Cancer Awareness: What happens and what questions should you ask after a diagnosis?

By Brianda Villegas
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we at TV20 want to keep you up to date with the latest recommendations and information.

We have teamed up with experts at North Florida Regional Medical Center to find out what they recommend patients do if they are diagnosed with breast cancer.

“When the word cancer is ever mentioned in a medical consultation, it’s overwhelming, it’s upsetting. A million thoughts go through your head and basically your brain shuts down,” North Florida Regional Medical Center and North Florida Radiation Oncology Medical Director Dr. Cherylle Hayes said.

According to Dr. Hayes, breast cancer diagnoses are down more than 50% since the pandemic started. She said this worries her because people may be delaying or are not going in for screening at all.

Initially, patients go through diagnostic mammography so they get a screening mammogram. Some patients may require further imaging which could include ultrasounds and further imaging with breast MRIs.

“Many patients come to me and they’ll say I don’t know what to ask. That can be your first question, what do I need to know about my breast cancer?” Dr. Hayes said.

She also recommends patients bring a loved one in with them to help them take notes.

You can start out by writing down a list of questions like:

  • “What kind of breast cancer do I have?”
  • “How aggressive is it?”
  • “What is my clinical stage?”
  • “Do I need more studies?”
  • “Who is part of my treatment team?”

Dr. Hayes also said it is important to meet the breast team and ask if there is a breast cancer navigator available for you.

“I think knowledge is power so I feel like giving them their specifics for their breast cancer and what applies to them, familiarizing them with what they need to do can really offer them comfort and support. Not getting lost in the trees of what could happen in every breast cancer,” Nurse Oncology Navigator Hillary Bailey said.

Breast Cancer Navigators like Bailey can provide educational resources throughout the diagnosis.

“So personalizing it to them and showing them what they need to pay attention to I feel is very important and very helpful,” she said.

With breast cancer affecting men and women year-round, experts say there is help out there if you are diagnosed.

“Whether its big whether its small, we will be there for them. Whether they need a little bit of help or help through out the entire continuum, we will be there for them and hold their hand,” Bailey said.

To check out our recent article about when and how often a patient should get screened for breast cancer, click here.

For more information on how to schedule a consultation or screening, click here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hail Mary lawsuit challenges Amendment 3

Updated: seconds ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The incoming Republican Speaker of the House and a powerful Democratic State Senator are asking the Florida Supreme Court to remove Amendment 3 from the November ballot.

News

2020 is a record year for gun sales

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
More than 1.1 million background checks have been conducted since the start of 2020. With two an half months left to go in the year, it’s already smashed the previous record set in 2016.

News

Newberry plans to file lawsuit against Alachua County over proposed Charter Amendment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AJ Willy
Newberry plans to file a lawsuit against Alachua County over their proposed Growth Management Charter Amendment

News

North Florida Regional Medical Center adds 78 new hospital beds to its facility

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
The 90 million dollar expansion will provide 78 beds for a new Orthopedic Unit, a Postpartum and Antepartum Care Unit, an Intensive Care Unit, and a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit on three new floors.

Latest News

Breaking

Florida Gators football pausing team activities after 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
"Out of an abundance of caution, team activities are paused as of Tuesday afternoon,” said Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin.

News

University of Florida will attempt more in-person learning in the spring

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
UF President Kent Fuchs issued a video statement to faculty and staff, saying he and the school administration are planning for more in-person classes in the spring.

News

Gators football announce five new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
Gators football announce five additional COVID-19 positive cases this week.

News

Gainesville day care worker arrested for abusing a one-year-old

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A Child’s Place employee was arrested on Monday for child abuse.

News

Bobby Bowden to return home from hospital Wednesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Michael Hudak and Pat Mueller
Bobby's wife, Ann Bowden, says the former coach is “sounding like his old self again.”

News

Latest Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago