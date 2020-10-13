Advertisement

Candidate’s Preview: Alachua County Commission Seat 3

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A seat currently held by Alachua County Chairman of the Board, Hutch Hutchinson is up for grabs this election season ahead of his retirement.

“I’m a Republican and the minority in Alachua County and it’s an uphill battle,” said Joy Glanzer, the Republican candidate for the seat.

Glanzer out of Newberry wants to bridge the gap between smaller municipalities in the county and the board of county commissioners.

“And so I’m known as bringing people together,” mentioned Glanzer. “I mean I’m a good mediator. I love working out problems. I love strategic planning. Coming up with a plan and seeing it through and I’m successful bringing people together and that’s what we need right now. I will end the political war, I mean, we will not have that, at least in my seat, because I want to work with everybody.”

Criminal justice reform, COVID-19 recovery efforts and promoting equity are points that Glanzer and her Democratic opponent, Anna Prizzia, can agree need to be worked on.

“I think it’s important to listen,” said Prizzia. “Listen to the staff of the county but also listen to the citizens who elected me.”

Prizzia adds it’s important to also learn about what concerns citizens the most in order to fairly represent all people throughout the county.

“You know in my work in sustainable agriculture, I work with people that are very traditional farmers all the way to people who are hardcore conservationists,” mentioned Prizzia. “And it’s my job to bring everyone to the table to have the conversation about solutions. And so my focus is on practical solutions. Ways we can collaborate and work together to get towards solutions that are going to be the best for the whole community.”

Early voting in Alachua county kicks off on Oct.19

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

GPD arrest man for attempting to shoot roommate

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
GPD arrested a man for attempting to shoot his roommate.

News

GPD arrest man for attempting to shoot roommate

Updated: 25 minutes ago

News

New bridge to open in Ocala, new construction will cause detours

Updated: 26 minutes ago

News

Newberry challenging Alachua County’s proposed Charter Amendment

Updated: 27 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Candidate's Preview: Alachua County Seat Three

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

New bridge to open in Ocala, new construction will cause detours

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The commute for some Ocala residents will be changing as a new bridge is set to open this week as part of the northeast 36th ave improvement project.

News

Four Greek chapters disciplined for not following COVID-19 safety expectations at UF

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
Three fraternities and a sorority at the University of Florida are facing consequences after administrators said they violated university policies concerning COVID-19 safety expectations.

News

Appellate Court Upholds School Reopening Order

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A Florida appellate court has sided with the state on the lawsuit aimed at overturning the requirement for schools to reopen in-class learning.

News

National School Lunches Week promotes healthy options for students

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By AJ Willy
NSWL was established in 1962 by President John F Kennedy to promote healthy options for students.

News

Insiders Prepare for Election Malfunction

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Concern that there may not be a decision on election night is putting a new focus on congressional elections in Florida and elsewhere.