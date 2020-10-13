Candidate’s Preview: Alachua County Commission Seat 3

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A seat currently held by Alachua County Chairman of the Board, Hutch Hutchinson is up for grabs this election season ahead of his retirement.

“I’m a Republican and the minority in Alachua County and it’s an uphill battle,” said Joy Glanzer, the Republican candidate for the seat.

Glanzer out of Newberry wants to bridge the gap between smaller municipalities in the county and the board of county commissioners.

“And so I’m known as bringing people together,” mentioned Glanzer. “I mean I’m a good mediator. I love working out problems. I love strategic planning. Coming up with a plan and seeing it through and I’m successful bringing people together and that’s what we need right now. I will end the political war, I mean, we will not have that, at least in my seat, because I want to work with everybody.”

Criminal justice reform, COVID-19 recovery efforts and promoting equity are points that Glanzer and her Democratic opponent, Anna Prizzia, can agree need to be worked on.

“I think it’s important to listen,” said Prizzia. “Listen to the staff of the county but also listen to the citizens who elected me.”

Prizzia adds it’s important to also learn about what concerns citizens the most in order to fairly represent all people throughout the county.

“You know in my work in sustainable agriculture, I work with people that are very traditional farmers all the way to people who are hardcore conservationists,” mentioned Prizzia. “And it’s my job to bring everyone to the table to have the conversation about solutions. And so my focus is on practical solutions. Ways we can collaborate and work together to get towards solutions that are going to be the best for the whole community.”

Early voting in Alachua county kicks off on Oct.19

