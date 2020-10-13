Dixie County takes down Fort White in 1A District 6 play

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) -It’s win or go home time in high school volleyball as the season reaches the district tournament phase. Each district in each classification will send two schools to the regional tournament.

In Class 1A District 6, Dixie County advanced to Tuesday’s semifinals with a three-set sweep of Fort White, 25-6, 25-15, 25-17. The Bears move on to face Union County in Tuesday’s semifinals. The other matchup will be between Bell and Branford.

High School Volleyball: District Tournament Scores

St. John Lutheran def. St. Francis 25-23, 25-12, 25-21 (2A-4)

Keystone Heights def. Eastside 25-19, 25-14, 25-10 (4A-3)

Vanguard def. Belleview 25-16, 25-13, 25-21 (5A-5)

