Farm Fact: National Farmer’s Day

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Farmers have an entire day dedicated to recognizing the hard work they do to provide for the country.

Our friends at the Alachua County Farm Bureau have details about the celebration in this week’s Farm Fact.

National Farmer’s Day is celebrated on October 12th. Previously known as Old Farmer’s Day.

Farmers set an example with their endless hard work. They provide our state and nation with the food we eat and contribute to our economy in numerous ways.

The farming industry generates jobs in numerous industries including manufacturing, marketing, and tourism.

Farmers keep small and large communities going strong.

Additional products and areas that rely on agriculture include leather, apparel, restaurants, beverages, textiles, trucking, railroad, forestry, pharmaceuticals, and transportation.

We can recognize Florida farmers and support them every day with purchasing Fresh From Florida products.

