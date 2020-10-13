Advertisement

Fitness group hosts Paint the Park Pink event to raise money for breast cancer support group

Paint the Park Pink
Paint the Park Pink(AUXO Fitness)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:34 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fitness studio took their classes outside to raise money for a breast cancer support group.

AUXO Fitness partnered with Blossoming Butterfly to hold donation-based classes at Magnolia Parke on 39th Avenue.

The Paint the Park Pink event consisted of three socially distanced fitness classes.

Several wellness businesses were also present.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

GPD arrest man for attempting to shoot roommate

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
GPD arrested a man for attempting to shoot his roommate.

News

GPD arrest man for attempting to shoot roommate

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

New bridge to open in Ocala, new construction will cause detours

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Newberry challenging Alachua County’s proposed Charter Amendment

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

News

Candidate’s Preview: Alachua County Commission Seat 3

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Republican Joy Glanzer faces Democrat Anna Prizzia in the race for Seat 3 on the Alachua County Commission.

News

Candidate's Preview: Alachua County Seat Three

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

New bridge to open in Ocala, new construction will cause detours

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The commute for some Ocala residents will be changing as a new bridge is set to open this week as part of the northeast 36th ave improvement project.

News

Four Greek chapters disciplined for not following COVID-19 safety expectations at UF

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
Three fraternities and a sorority at the University of Florida are facing consequences after administrators said they violated university policies concerning COVID-19 safety expectations.

News

Appellate Court Upholds School Reopening Order

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A Florida appellate court has sided with the state on the lawsuit aimed at overturning the requirement for schools to reopen in-class learning.

News

National School Lunches Week promotes healthy options for students

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By AJ Willy
NSWL was established in 1962 by President John F Kennedy to promote healthy options for students.