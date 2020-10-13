Fitness group hosts Paint the Park Pink event to raise money for breast cancer support group

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fitness studio took their classes outside to raise money for a breast cancer support group.

AUXO Fitness partnered with Blossoming Butterfly to hold donation-based classes at Magnolia Parke on 39th Avenue.

The Paint the Park Pink event consisted of three socially distanced fitness classes.

Several wellness businesses were also present.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.