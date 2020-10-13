Gators football announce five new COVID-19 cases

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gators football announce five additional COVID-19 positive cases this week.

No. 10 Florida only reported one positive case last week. The Gators have so far been able to control any major outbreak.

“I’ll be honest, I think if you look at what we’ve been able to do, the safety precautions we have that our players have followed, our coaches follow, our staff follows, I think we’re a model of safety of what we’ve been doing during this time period,” head coach Dan Mullen said on Monday. “So, I’m really proud of how we’ve handled everything and how safe we’ve been with everything we’re doing and all the precautions we’ve had in place during this time.”

The Gators have now reported six positive COVID-19 cases on the football team on 523 total tests in the month of October.

Here is a breakdown of the testing numbers:

#Gators announce 5 new positive COVID-19 cases this week pic.twitter.com/NuVxBWpNGH — Jacquie Franciulli (@JacquieFran_) October 13, 2020

“We’ve been playing short-handed defensively,” Mullen said. "We’re hoping to get some guys back this week. But, I mean, who knows? As you know this is going to be a really, really unique year that you’re juggling a bunch of different things. So hopefully we have some guys back this week that will play. I don’t know.

“One of the things is you put all these gameplans together, and like you were saying, we put guys in the right position. I find out about Thursday night at 11:30 p.m. who is probably going to be playing in the game. That can always change on Friday, someone gets the sniffles, so ... not to make light of it but like all the sudden someone has, especially this time of year you got allergies, you have colds coming and now we’re rushing to get tests done on Friday and Saturday morning. So that makes it different.”

Vanderbilt’s game against Missouri is the first SEC game to be postponed this season due to COVID-19.

Florida will kickoff against LSU on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.