Gators football pausing team activities after spike in COVID-19 cases

Florida head coach Dan Mullen calls to his offense before a snap against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Florida head coach Dan Mullen calls to his offense before a snap against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gators football is pausing all team activities.

“The University of Florida football team has experienced an increase in positive COVID tests among players this week. Out of an abundance of caution, team activities are paused as of Tuesday afternoon,” said Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin.

“Head coach Dan Mullen has been in communication with football players and their parents, and I have had conversations with the Southeastern Conference office, last week’s opponent Texas A&M, and this week’s opponent LSU," he added. “These circumstances will be re-evaluated by UF Health and the athletic department’s sports medicine staff Wednesday.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the Florida UAA announced five new positive cases.

Florida was expected to host LSU this weekend.

