GPD arrest man for attempting to shoot roommate

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police arrested a man accused of trying to shoot his roommate, as part of a trend of gun violence in the city.

Officers arrested Nicholas Paleveda on aggravated assault charges.

They say Paleveda tried to shoot his roommate at the Countryside Apartments on SW 23rd Street, Sunday.

Using a search warrant investigators found the gun located in his room.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond at the Alachua County Jail.

