Lake City Police Department, Ford unveil new vehicle COVID-19 safety precaution software

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department is partnering with Ford Motor Company to unveil new COVID-19 safety precautions.

Officers will now be able to use Interior Cabin Heating software to temporarily raise temperatures in the vehicle to reduce virus counts.

The system heats the vehicle to more than 133 degrees for 15 minutes destroying viruses inside.

The department will use the system after officers ride with someone suspected of being positive for coronavirus.

“This type of technology is vital to the safety and well-being of not only officers but the public as well,” said Police Chief Dr. Argatha Gilmore, “We are grateful to be able to provide our community with such advancements.”

