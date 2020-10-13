Advertisement

Lake City Police Department, Ford unveil new vehicle COVID-19 safety precaution software

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department is partnering with Ford Motor Company to unveil new COVID-19 safety precautions.

Officers will now be able to use Interior Cabin Heating software to temporarily raise temperatures in the vehicle to reduce virus counts.

The system heats the vehicle to more than 133 degrees for 15 minutes destroying viruses inside.

The department will use the system after officers ride with someone suspected of being positive for coronavirus.

“This type of technology is vital to the safety and well-being of not only officers but the public as well,” said Police Chief Dr. Argatha Gilmore, “We are grateful to be able to provide our community with such advancements.”

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lake City Police Department, Ford unveil new vehicle COVID-19 safety precaution software

Updated: 23 minutes ago

News

Sewage water used to detect COVID-19 at UF

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Health officials at the University of Florida are turning to sewage water as a way to test for COVID-19 outbreaks.

Agriculture

Farm Fact: National Farmer’s Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Our friends at the Alachua County Farm Bureau have details about the celebration in this week’s Farm Fact.

News

Farm Fact: National Farmer’s Day

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Ocala Civic Theatre hosts Halloween event Twilight Tales

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
On October 29th through November 1st the theatre will be hosting Twilight Tales.

News

Fitness group hosts Paint the Park Pink event to raise money for breast cancer support group

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Fitness group hosts Paint the Park Pink event to raise money for breast cancer support group

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
AUXO Fitness partnered with Blossoming Butterfly to hold donation-based classes at Magnolia Parke on 39th Avenue.

News

GPD arrest man for attempting to shoot roommate

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
GPD arrested a man for attempting to shoot his roommate.

News

GPD arrest man for attempting to shoot roommate

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

New bridge to open in Ocala, new construction will cause detours

Updated: 8 hours ago