Advertisement

New bridge to open in Ocala, new construction will cause detours

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -The commute for some Ocala residents will be changing as a new bridge is set to open this week as part of the northeast 36th ave improvement project.

Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) officials said the new crossing, which is located between Northeast 21st and Northeast 24th streets over the CSX Rail Line, is expected to be open on Wednesday.

Construction crews will begin work at two intersections. Northeast 21st Street and Northeast 24th Street will be closed to thru traffic on the west side of their intersections with Northeast 36th Avenue. People will still have access to homes and businesses along the roads.

The improvements will create detours as the project reaches its next phase. The following detour routes are expected to remain in effect until February.

Detour routes in Ocala
Detour routes in Ocala(FDOT)

Drivers on eastbound Northeast 24th Street who want to access Northeast 36th Avenue will be directed to turn south on Northeast 25th Avenue, then left (east) on Northeast 14th Street to get to Northeast 36th Avenue.

Drivers heading west on Northeast 21st Street approaching Northeast 36th Avenue will be directed to turn left (south) on Northeast 36th Avenue, then right (west) on Northeast 14th Street, then right (north) on Northeast 30th Avenue to get back to Northeast 21st Street.

Drivers who want to go east on Northeast 21st Street approaching Northeast 36th Avenue will be directed to instead go west, then make a left (south) on Northeast 30th Avenue, a left (east) on Northeast 14th Street, then a left (north) on Northeast 36th Avenue to get back to Northeast 21st Street.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

GPD arrest man for attempting to shoot roommate

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
GPD arrested a man for attempting to shoot his roommate.

News

GPD arrest man for attempting to shoot roommate

Updated: 26 minutes ago

News

New bridge to open in Ocala, new construction will cause detours

Updated: 27 minutes ago

News

Newberry challenging Alachua County’s proposed Charter Amendment

Updated: 28 minutes ago

News

Candidate’s Preview: Alachua County Commission Seat 3

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Republican Joy Glanzer faces Democrat Anna Prizzia in the race for Seat 3 on the Alachua County Commission.

Latest News

News

Candidate's Preview: Alachua County Seat Three

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Four Greek chapters disciplined for not following COVID-19 safety expectations at UF

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
Three fraternities and a sorority at the University of Florida are facing consequences after administrators said they violated university policies concerning COVID-19 safety expectations.

News

Appellate Court Upholds School Reopening Order

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A Florida appellate court has sided with the state on the lawsuit aimed at overturning the requirement for schools to reopen in-class learning.

News

National School Lunches Week promotes healthy options for students

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By AJ Willy
NSWL was established in 1962 by President John F Kennedy to promote healthy options for students.

News

Insiders Prepare for Election Malfunction

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Concern that there may not be a decision on election night is putting a new focus on congressional elections in Florida and elsewhere.