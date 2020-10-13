New bridge to open in Ocala, new construction will cause detours

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -The commute for some Ocala residents will be changing as a new bridge is set to open this week as part of the northeast 36th ave improvement project.

Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) officials said the new crossing, which is located between Northeast 21st and Northeast 24th streets over the CSX Rail Line, is expected to be open on Wednesday.

Construction crews will begin work at two intersections. Northeast 21st Street and Northeast 24th Street will be closed to thru traffic on the west side of their intersections with Northeast 36th Avenue. People will still have access to homes and businesses along the roads.

The improvements will create detours as the project reaches its next phase. The following detour routes are expected to remain in effect until February.

Detour routes in Ocala (FDOT)

Drivers on eastbound Northeast 24th Street who want to access Northeast 36th Avenue will be directed to turn south on Northeast 25th Avenue, then left (east) on Northeast 14th Street to get to Northeast 36th Avenue.

Drivers heading west on Northeast 21st Street approaching Northeast 36th Avenue will be directed to turn left (south) on Northeast 36th Avenue, then right (west) on Northeast 14th Street, then right (north) on Northeast 30th Avenue to get back to Northeast 21st Street.

Drivers who want to go east on Northeast 21st Street approaching Northeast 36th Avenue will be directed to instead go west, then make a left (south) on Northeast 30th Avenue, a left (east) on Northeast 14th Street, then a left (north) on Northeast 36th Avenue to get back to Northeast 21st Street.

