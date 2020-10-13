Newberry plans to file lawsuit against Alachua County over proposed Charter Amendment

NEWBERRY Fla. (WCJB) - "I think it is actually an attack on property rights and the cities ability for home rule.” That’s how Newberry commissioner Tim Marden feels about a proposed Charter Amendment in Alachua County.

The counties Charter Review Commission put forward a proposal that would create a Growth Management Area that would forever govern land development, even after part of the area is annexed into a city. Voters in Alachua County have the ability to vote on the Amendment in the upcoming Nov. 3 election.

Newberry leaders say that the ballot title and ballot summary are inadequate and don’t actually inform voters on what the amendments would actually do.

“If you go to the counties website, there’s actually multiple links trying to explain the Growth Management Amendment,” said Commissioner Marden. "I think that really speaks to the vagueness of what’s actually going to be on the ballot.”

Newberry has joined the City of Alachua in stating they plan on issuing a lawsuit against Alachua County to try and have the Amendement removed from the ballot. James Thompson, who is a member of the Charter Review Commission, spoke on the topic as a citizen of Alachua County, not a member of the commission. He disagrees with Marden and feels voters know exactly what they will be voting on.

“There’s always going to be a few people that don’t understand something and hopefully they will move along and let others that do vote on it," said Thompson. "But in this case, this is without a doubt the most publicized and most explained growth management charter amendment in our counties history and maybe in the history of the state of florida.”

Thompson also says, if passed, he doesn’t see too many impacts from the amendment in the near future, but hopes it mitigates sprawl development long term.

“It prevents developers and large land owners from and out of town companies from annexing into a town unnecessarily simply for the purpose of building sprawl or 5-acre ranch sets that working people are going to pay for with county taxes for the next 50 years,” said Thompson.

Sprawl development is the outward expansion of low-density residential and community development into the outer edges of cities and towns. The county is worried that this development will impact ecosystems and other natural resources in the remote areas of the county.

