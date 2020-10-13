North Florida Regional Medical Center adds 78 new hospital beds to its facility

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The North Florida Regional Medical Center (NFRMC) is expanding.

The hospital is building a new ‘South Tower’ increasing the total bed count for the facility to 510 beds and it’s almost complete.

The 90 million dollar expansion will provide 78 beds for a new Orthopedic Unit, a Postpartum and Antepartum Care Unit, an Intensive Care Unit, and a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit on three new floors.

And all of the rooms are meant for single patient use so they can recover in privacy.

“These rooms are extra sized rooms. It’s got a large TV, it’s got a fancy bed, these beds actually have the ability for a USB for your phone, you can actually charge your phone while you’re in the bed, and it also has an outstanding view of Gainesville,” NFRMC Chief Operating Officer, John Gerhold said.

A new level three NICU is also under construction as part of this project.

“Being able to expand to a level three, we’ll be able to take care of babies that are 23 to 24 weeks and up so some of those really tiny micro-preemies, them pregnancy is 40 weeks so they’re really small so it’s going to be fantastic to be able to provide that for moms,” Vice President of NFRMC’s Women’s and Children’s Department, Krista Hatley said.

This has been three years in the making and now the medical center needs to fill more than 100 jobs.

They’re looking for registered nurses, patient care techs, surgical techs, and other health care professionals to work in the new space.

“Our mission above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life, that’s such a powerful mission so I want more nurses on my team who day in and day out want to live out that mission with the amazing nursing team we already have,” NFRMC Chief Nursing Officer, Natalie Ransom said.

There will be two in-person hiring events held Oct. 15 and Nov. 19 from noon to 4:00 p.m., however, it is by appointment only.

Candidates must register online ahead of the hiring event dates, walk-in applicants will not be accepted.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.