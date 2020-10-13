Advertisement

North Florida Regional Medical Center adds 78 new hospital beds to its facility

The 90 million dollar expansion will provide 78 beds for a new Orthopedic Unit, a Postpartum and Antepartum Care Unit, an Intensive Care Unit, and a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit on three new floors.
The 90 million dollar expansion will provide 78 beds for a new Orthopedic Unit, a Postpartum and Antepartum Care Unit, an Intensive Care Unit, and a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit on three new floors.(wcjb)
By Julia Laude
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The North Florida Regional Medical Center (NFRMC) is expanding.

The hospital is building a new ‘South Tower’ increasing the total bed count for the facility to 510 beds and it’s almost complete.

The 90 million dollar expansion will provide 78 beds for a new Orthopedic Unit, a Postpartum and Antepartum Care Unit, an Intensive Care Unit, and a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit on three new floors.

And all of the rooms are meant for single patient use so they can recover in privacy.

“These rooms are extra sized rooms. It’s got a large TV, it’s got a fancy bed, these beds actually have the ability for a USB for your phone, you can actually charge your phone while you’re in the bed, and it also has an outstanding view of Gainesville,” NFRMC Chief Operating Officer, John Gerhold said.

A new level three NICU is also under construction as part of this project.

“Being able to expand to a level three, we’ll be able to take care of babies that are 23 to 24 weeks and up so some of those really tiny micro-preemies, them pregnancy is 40 weeks so they’re really small so it’s going to be fantastic to be able to provide that for moms,” Vice President of NFRMC’s Women’s and Children’s Department, Krista Hatley said.

This has been three years in the making and now the medical center needs to fill more than 100 jobs.

They’re looking for registered nurses, patient care techs, surgical techs, and other health care professionals to work in the new space.

“Our mission above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life, that’s such a powerful mission so I want more nurses on my team who day in and day out want to live out that mission with the amazing nursing team we already have,” NFRMC Chief Nursing Officer, Natalie Ransom said.

There will be two in-person hiring events held Oct. 15 and Nov. 19 from noon to 4:00 p.m., however, it is by appointment only.

Candidates must register online ahead of the hiring event dates, walk-in applicants will not be accepted.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking

Gators football pausing team activities after spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
"Out of an abundance of caution, team activities are paused as of Tuesday afternoon,” said Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin.

News

University of Florida will attempt more in-person learning in the spring

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
UF President Kent Fuchs issued a video statement to faculty and staff, saying he and the school administration are planning for more in-person classes in the spring.

News

Gators football announce five new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
Gators football announce five additional COVID-19 positive cases this week.

News

Gainesville day care worker arrested for abusing a one-year-old

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A Child’s Place employee was arrested on Monday for child abuse.

Latest News

News

Bobby Bowden to return home from hospital Wednesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Michael Hudak and Pat Mueller
Bobby's wife, Ann Bowden, says the former coach is “sounding like his old self again.”

News

Latest Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

President Donald Trump announces visit to Ocala

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The campaign announced Trump will deliver speeches at his “Make America Great Again” Rallies at the Ocala International Airport at 4:00 p.m. and in Macon, Georgia at 7:00 p.m.

News

Lake City Police Department, Ford unveil new vehicle COVID-19 safety precaution software

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Officers will now be able to use Interior Cabin Heating software to temporarily raise temperatures in the vehicle to reduce virus counts.

News

Lake City Police Department, Ford unveil new vehicle COVID-19 safety precaution software

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Sewage water used to detect COVID-19 at the University of Florida

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Health officials at the University of Florida are turning to sewage water as a way to test for COVID-19 outbreaks.