Ocala Civic Theatre hosts Halloween event Twilight Tales

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Civic Theatre is hosting a Halloween event.

On October 29th through November 1st the theatre will be hosting Twilight Tales.

Starting at 8 p.m., monsters of all kinds are welcome to hear some not-too-scary stories at the outdoor theatre.

The event is geared for 3- to 10-year-olds but the entire family is welcome.

Masks are required and seating will be limited to allow for social distancing.

Visit the Ocala Civic Theatre’s website to check times and reserve your tickets.

