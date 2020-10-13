Advertisement

President Donald Trump announces visit to Ocala

Trump in Sanford
Trump in Sanford(file)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - President Donald Trump plans to make a stop in Ocala on Friday, Oct. 16.

The campaign announced Trump will deliver speeches at his “Make America Great Again” Rallies at the Ocala International Airport at 4:00 p.m. and in Macon, Georgia at 7:00 p.m.

The rallies come just under two weeks since the president tested positive for coronavirus.

Florida has been a focus for the president leading up to the election. Trump recently held a rally in Sanford.

The events are general admission.

Doors open at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bobby Bowden to return home from hospital Wednesday

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Michael Hudak and Pat Mueller
Bobby's wife, Ann Bowden, says the former coach is “sounding like his old self again.”

News

Latest Forecast

Updated: 54 minutes ago

News

Lake City Police Department, Ford unveil new vehicle COVID-19 safety precaution software

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Officers will now be able to use Interior Cabin Heating software to temporarily raise temperatures in the vehicle to reduce virus counts.

News

Lake City Police Department, Ford unveil new vehicle COVID-19 safety precaution software

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

News

Sewage water used to detect COVID-19 at the University of Florida

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Health officials at the University of Florida are turning to sewage water as a way to test for COVID-19 outbreaks.

Agriculture

Farm Fact: National Farmer’s Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Our friends at the Alachua County Farm Bureau have details about the celebration in this week’s Farm Fact.

News

Farm Fact: National Farmer’s Day

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Ocala Civic Theatre hosts Halloween event Twilight Tales

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
On October 29th through November 1st the theatre will be hosting Twilight Tales.

News

Fitness group hosts Paint the Park Pink event to raise money for breast cancer support group

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Fitness group hosts Paint the Park Pink event to raise money for breast cancer support group

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
AUXO Fitness partnered with Blossoming Butterfly to hold donation-based classes at Magnolia Parke on 39th Avenue.