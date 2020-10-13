President Donald Trump announces visit to Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - President Donald Trump plans to make a stop in Ocala on Friday, Oct. 16.

The campaign announced Trump will deliver speeches at his “Make America Great Again” Rallies at the Ocala International Airport at 4:00 p.m. and in Macon, Georgia at 7:00 p.m.

The rallies come just under two weeks since the president tested positive for coronavirus.

Florida has been a focus for the president leading up to the election. Trump recently held a rally in Sanford.

The events are general admission.

Doors open at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.