UF’s Wright overcoming the odds to make it in football

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gator redshirt freshman running back Nay’Quan Wright enjoyed a breakthrough game last week against Texas A&M, accumulating six carries for 31 yards, including his first collegiate touchdown. He also caught a pass for 26 yards.

Wright’s journey to UF has been full of obstacles. In an interview session with Florida media, Wright went into detail about how he was shot as a youth growing up in Miami. Wright says he was hit by a stray bullet while at a football practice at age 11 or 12 and that his parents were mistakenly informed that he had died. Wright tends to smile a lot knowing that he is making the most of his second chance in life.

