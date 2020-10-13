University of Florida will attempt more in-person learning in the spring

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida is attempting to shift away from virtual learning next semester.

UF President Kent Fuchs issued a video statement to faculty and staff, saying he and the school administration are planning for more in-person classes in the spring.

In the video released last Friday, President Fuchs says that opening up more in-person classes is the best chance the university has to keep their full funding and protect the university jobs.

He says it also offers the best learning opportunity to students as well.

Fuchs says that the successes of Florida employees and students so far during the pandemic have proven they can go back to in-person learning.

The university has reported just over 100 new positive cases in the past week.

