Advertisement

Alabama football coach Nick Saban tests positive for coronavirus

Alabama head coach Nick Saban, right, talks with Daniel Wright as he walks off the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, Mo.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban, right, talks with Daniel Wright as he walks off the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, Mo.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Alabama coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19, four days before the Southeastern Conference’s biggest regular-season showdown.

Both said their tests Wednesday morning came back positive, but Saban said he didn’t have any symptoms by late afternoon. The second-ranked Crimson Tide is set to face No. 3 Georgia on Saturday, and may be without their iconic 68-year-old coach.

“I found out earlier this afternoon that I had tested positive for COVID-19,” he said in a statement from the athletics department. "I immediately left work and isolated at home. At this time, I do not have any symptoms relative to COVID, and I have taken another PCR test to confirm my diagnosis.

He remained scheduled to talk to the media Wednesday evening at 6:50 p.m. ET.

Saban said he informed the team via a Zoom session at 2 p.m. Wednesday and that offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee game preparations while he works from home.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Parent expresses concerns over Alachua Digital Academy

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By AJ Willy
If you are concerned your kid is struggling in school, the first thing you should do is reach out to the teacher.

News

President Trump set to visit Ocala on Friday

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Julia Laude
President Trump is set to deliver remarks during a Make America Great Again Rally at the Ocala International Airport on Friday.

National

Facing new fire threat, crews deploy to Northern California

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Dry, windy weather posed an extreme wildfire risk Wednesday in Northern California, where massive blazes already have cost hundreds of homes and killed or injured dozens of people.

National Politics

Barrett keeps Democrats, Trump at bay in Senate hearing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MASCARO, MARK SHERMAN and LAURIE KELLMAN
Democratic senators are trying to dig deeper into the judge’s approach as a legal originalist, but the appellate court justice has declined to directly respond to some questions.

Latest News

News

Economic Club of Florida attends exclusive Trump livestream

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

House Speaker Questions COVID Death Toll

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Ga. Chick-fil-A employee saves child choking in drive-thru lane

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Jones, WTVM
Zack “Cowboy” Kokenzie retrieved a pair of scissors so he could cut through the seatbelt and free the child.

News

Economic Club of Florida attends exclusive Trump livestream

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The President did a live stream Q&A from the Rose Garden after speaking on what he’s done for the economy during his first term.

News

House Speaker Questions COVID Death Toll

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
15,595 Floridans have died of COVID-19 according to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, but a new analysis of COVID-19 death certificates conducted by the Florida House of Representatives suggests the count may be inflated.

National

The military’s war on COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago