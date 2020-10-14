Advertisement

Alachua County Republicans host 18th Annual Ronald Reagan Black Tie and Blue Jeans Barbecue

(NBC15)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - An annual event to raise money for the Republican Party is taking place Thursday night in Alachua County.

The 18th Annual Ronald Reagan Black Tie and Blue Jeans Barbecue kicks off at 5 p.m. at the Legacy Park Multi-Purpose Center in Alachua.

The keynote speaker this year is Larry Elder, an author and talk show host.

Kat Cammack, who is running for Florida’s 3rd Congressional District Seat against Adam Christensen, is also taking part in the event.

This year there is also an option for people to attend virtually because of the pandemic.

Several different ticket options are available on the Black Tie and Blue Jeans website.

You can learn about Alachua County Republicans and Alachua County Democrats, events, and more on their websites.

