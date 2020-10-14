Advertisement

Babysitter accused of leaving 8-month-old girl in Conn. dumpster after stabbing mother

By WFSB Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - An 8-month-old Connecticut girl is recovering from being left in a dumpster, allegedly by her babysitter, who is also accused of stabbing the child’s mother.

Andiana Velez, 24, is being held on a bond of $500,000 on charges of risk of injury to a child, second-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Police say she was supposed to be babysitting an 8-month-old girl but instead tossed the baby in a dumpster outside an apartment complex in New Haven, Connecticut. Velez is also accused of stabbing the girl’s 21-year-old mother.

Andiana Velez, 24, faces charges of risk of injury to a child, second-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment.
Andiana Velez, 24, faces charges of risk of injury to a child, second-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment.(Source: New Haven Police Department via Facebook)

Perry Dennis, a maintenance worker, found the little girl inside the dumpster Monday afternoon and got her out, wrapping the shivering child with a blanket from his apartment.

“I was shocked. I just threw the blanket away because every time I look at the blanket, I keep thinking about the baby,” Dennis said.

Police say the 8-month-old had burns to her hands. Along with the Department of Children and Families, they are continuing to investigate how she got the injuries.

Court paperwork paints two different stories of the incident.

The baby’s mother says when she went to pick up her daughter from Velez, who had been watching her for a number of days, the woman pulled out a knife, and the two tussled. Meanwhile, Velez alleges the mother pulled the knife on her after she questioned her about her daughter’s burns.

Velez allegedly told police she drove to the apartment complex to buy marijuana since she was stressed, and she left the little girl in the dumpster because she knew someone would find her.

“It’s scary thinking what type of person would do something like that. It’s hard to believe someone would do that,” Dennis said.

Velez is due back in court Oct. 30. She reportedly has a lengthy criminal record, including a number of pending cases.

Copyright 2020 WFSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gainesville commissioner calls for the University of Florida to act following Gator football COVID-19 cases

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Commissioner David Arreola wants the University of Florida to have no fans at future Gator games after football players tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrest burglar who left I.D. at scene of crime

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two burglars after one left his I.D. at the scene of a crime.

News

Investigators are trying to identify a burglar that left a nasty surprise at a Putnam County school

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies are trying to identify a man they say relieved himself on a school campus and stole beverages from the cafeteria.

News

University of Florida updates COVID-19 dashboard

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The University of Florida released an updated version of their UF Health Screen, Test & Protect Dashboard.

Latest News

National

Baby recovering after babysitter allegedly abandoned her in Conn. dumpster

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
The babysitter faces several charges after she allegedly assaulted the baby's mother then abandoned the little girl in the dumpster.

National

Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday stopped the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident from continuing through the end of October.

News

UF pushes in person classes

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

University of Florida springs toward expanding in-person classes for spring semester

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
UF administrators are working toward increasing the amount of in-person classes for the upcoming Spring semester.

National Politics

Barrett bats away tough Democratic confirmation probing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The 48-year-old appellate court judge declared her conservative views with often colloquial language, but refused many specifics.

National Politics

Trump, Biden zero in on swing states that are key to victory

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The dueling trips to key states come against the backdrop of a second day of hearings in the Senate to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.