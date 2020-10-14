City of Ocala looking for artists to participate in the Art in City Spaces exhibition program

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Ocala has announced a call to artists for the Art in City Spaces exhibition program. Ocala is seeking art exhibitions in various mediums that are appropriate for a municipal public space where work will be viewed by citizens and guests of all ages. Proposals are being accepted for three exhibition spaces:

City Hall First Floor Lobby, 110 SE Watula Ave.

Recreation and Parks Administration Building Conference Room and Eighth Avenue Adult Activity Center, 828 NE Eighth Ave.

Barbara Gaskin Washington Adult Activity Center, 210 NW 12th Ave.

Artists who are interested must apply and be approved before an exhibition is scheduled. Applications are available online at https://www.ocalafl.org/artistopportunities. They recommend the artist submit between 15 and 20 works.

