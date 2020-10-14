City of Ocala looking for artists to participate in the Art in City Spaces exhibition program
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Ocala has announced a call to artists for the Art in City Spaces exhibition program. Ocala is seeking art exhibitions in various mediums that are appropriate for a municipal public space where work will be viewed by citizens and guests of all ages. Proposals are being accepted for three exhibition spaces:
- City Hall First Floor Lobby, 110 SE Watula Ave.
- Recreation and Parks Administration Building Conference Room and Eighth Avenue Adult Activity Center, 828 NE Eighth Ave.
- Barbara Gaskin Washington Adult Activity Center, 210 NW 12th Ave.
Artists who are interested must apply and be approved before an exhibition is scheduled. Applications are available online at https://www.ocalafl.org/artistopportunities. They recommend the artist submit between 15 and 20 works.
