City of Ocala looking for artists to participate in the Art in City Spaces exhibition program

By Walker Thomas
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Ocala has announced a call to artists for the Art in City Spaces exhibition program. Ocala is seeking art exhibitions in various mediums that are appropriate for a municipal public space where work will be viewed by citizens and guests of all ages. Proposals are being accepted for three exhibition spaces:

  • City Hall First Floor Lobby, 110 SE Watula Ave.
  • Recreation and Parks Administration Building Conference Room and Eighth Avenue Adult Activity Center, 828 NE Eighth Ave.
  • Barbara Gaskin Washington Adult Activity Center, 210 NW 12th Ave.

Artists who are interested must apply and be approved before an exhibition is scheduled. Applications are available online at https://www.ocalafl.org/artistopportunities. They recommend the artist submit between 15 and 20 works.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

