First transgender woman to run for Florida State Senate dies from cancer

Melina Rayna Barratt, the first female transgender candidate for Florida State Senate, has died of cancer.
Melina Rayna Barratt, the first female transgender candidate for Florida State Senate, has died of cancer.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - According to Facebook posts by multiple people and organizations, including Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe, candidate for the 5th district of the Florida State Senate, Melina Rayne Barratt, has died of cancer.

Barratt was the first transgender woman to run for Florida State Senate for a major party.

“Melina Rayna Farley-Barratt was a fighter, a saint, a mentor, a leader and a friend. May you rest in power, dear sweet Melina.” said Poe.

According to a post by the Civic Engagement and Service at Santa Fe College: “We’ve lost an important member of our community and an outspoken voice for its people.”

An alum of the P.K. Yonge Developmental Research School and Santa Fe College, Barratt served as the Legislative Director of the Florida National Organization for Women, President of the Gainesville Area National Organization for Women, and co-founded the Florida Coalition for Trans Liberation.

Barratt was running for the 5th district State Senate seat as a Democrat against Republican Jennifer Bradley.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

